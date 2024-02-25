BNB Price Tops $384.53 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $57.50 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $384.53 or 0.00744385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,543,192 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,251.12443. The last known price of BNB is 379.36318348 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2070 active market(s) with $1,065,986,136.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

