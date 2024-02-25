BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.90. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.67 and a twelve month high of C$12.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.