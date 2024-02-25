BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.23. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.03.

