BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.72.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $343.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

