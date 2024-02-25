BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

ZDV opened at C$19.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.89. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.19.

