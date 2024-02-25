BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZAG opened at C$13.58 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$14.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32.

