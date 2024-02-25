Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

