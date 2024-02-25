Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

