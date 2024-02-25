BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Down 3.0 %

BB stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

