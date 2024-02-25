Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $430.53 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $430.53 million and $4.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $24.58 or 0.00047510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00053897 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00020169 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
