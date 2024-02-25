BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,485.76 or 0.99979378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $639.39 million and approximately $745,309.69 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015097 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00215567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,663.85459014 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $735,781.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.