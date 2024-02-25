BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of BTAI opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

