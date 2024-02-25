BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.30. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 55,610 shares trading hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 52,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

