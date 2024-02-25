Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

BCYC opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

