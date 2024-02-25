Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYON. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Performance

About Beyond

BYON opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

