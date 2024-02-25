Berenberg Bank Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 800

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 789.86 ($9.95).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,444.44%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

