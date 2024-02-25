Benchmark Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $175.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

