Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $260.64 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $260.64 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.78 or 0.05908722 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,390,248 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,330,248 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

