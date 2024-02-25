Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

