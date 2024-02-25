Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $259,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

