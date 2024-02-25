Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $229,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.25, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

