Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $220,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

