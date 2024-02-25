Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $256.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

