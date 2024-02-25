Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

