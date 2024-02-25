Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 206,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

