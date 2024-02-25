Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Shares of BBDC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
