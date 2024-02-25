Barclays Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.