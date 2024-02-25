Barclays Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $67.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $129.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

