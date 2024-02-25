Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Balchem Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,321,443 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Balchem by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

