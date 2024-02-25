BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($15.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,083.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The stock has a market cap of £37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,366.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,025 shares of company stock worth $2,124,166. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

