B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BWMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

BWMN stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.83 million, a P/E ratio of 329.60 and a beta of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

