Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,170 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.19% of Axcelis Technologies worth $170,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

