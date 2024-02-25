Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

