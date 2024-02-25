Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Up 8%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.
Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.
