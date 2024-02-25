Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 0.2 %
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
