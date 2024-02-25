Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 0.2 %

About Aurora Cannabis

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market cap of C$239.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.