Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.67). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.67), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
Augean Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371. The company has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.