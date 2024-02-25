AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

