Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Atrion Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $350.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $682.80. The company has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average of $378.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

