Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $350.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $682.80. The company has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average of $378.67.
In other news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
