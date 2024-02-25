Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 210.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 15,951.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.