Asset Dedication LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.69.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,253.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

