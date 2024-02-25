Asset Dedication LLC Buys 144 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 180.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $149.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

