Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

