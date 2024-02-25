Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 972.09. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.48). The company has a market capitalization of £172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Henry Angest bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,246,537.40). Insiders own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Stories

