Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

