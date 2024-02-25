Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.500–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 3,260,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

