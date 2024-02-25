Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 571,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

