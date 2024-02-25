Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0322

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $321.51 million and $69.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001454 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,629.31 or 0.99979168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00209209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03256212 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $71,004,353.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

