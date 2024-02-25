Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.2 %

NGLOY stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.