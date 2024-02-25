Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.2 %

NGLOY stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

