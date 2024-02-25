AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

