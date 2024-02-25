Analyzing Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $509.34 million 3.19 -$92.53 million ($1.95) -7.81 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.84

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 6 0 2.56 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NovoCure and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.67%. Modular Medical has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.76%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -40.65% -50.03% -17.85% Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

